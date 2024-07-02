Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
THROWING A FIT: AOC Threatens Supreme Court With Impeachment Over Trump Immunity Ruling


Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, long known for her hysterical outbursts, has threatened to bring articles of impeachment against the Supreme Court justices following Monday’s ruling granting former President Trump immunity from prosecution. The ruling stated that a president has absolute immunity for actions within their constitutional authority and presumptive immunity for official acts, sparking outrage among congressional Democrats.

The Supreme Court’s ruling did not specify whether Trump’s alleged actions pertaining to charges he faces of attempting to subvert the 2020 election fell under his constitutional powers, leaving that determination to a lower court.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture. I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also blasted the ruling, vowing “aggressive oversight and legislative activity” to ensure the Supreme Court complies with the Constitution. “Today’s Supreme Court decision sets a dangerous precedent for the future of our nation,” Jeffries said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed the sentiment, writing on X, “This is a sad day for America and a sad day for our democracy. The very basis of our judicial system is that no one is above the law. Treason or incitement of an insurrection should not be considered a core constitutional power afforded to a president.”

