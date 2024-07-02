IDF Destroys Largest Islamic Jihad Rocket Manufacturing Site Found To Date

The IDF announced that its troops located and demolished the largest Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket manufacturing site found to date in southern Gaza’s Rafah. The site, located in the Tel Sultan neighborhood, was raided by troops from the Commando Brigade, 401st Armored Brigade, and the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit.

According to the IDF, the underground facility was used by Islamic Jihad to manufacture rocket parts and long-range rockets, producing hundreds of projectiles in recent years. The site was identified as the terrorist organization’s largest rocket manufacturing hub in the Gaza Strip.

During the raid, IDF commandos and elite combat engineers engaged in intense battles with gunmen both above and below ground. The military utilized drones and guided missiles to neutralize several Islamic Jihad operatives, ensuring the successful destruction of the site.

