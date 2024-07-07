Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
REALITY SETTING IN? Senior House Democrats Join Increasingly Urgent Calls For Biden To End Reelection Bid


In a significant blow to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, four senior House Democrats have called on him to step aside, citing concerns over his ability to win in November. The lawmakers, including Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), and Mark Takano (D-Calif.), made their plea during a private call with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday.

This development comes after a poor performance by Biden in the first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, which has sparked anxiety among Democrats about his prospects in the 2024 election. The four Democrats join five other House members who have publicly questioned Biden’s ability to win, including Reps. Jim Himes (Conn.), Zoe Lofgren (Calif.), Don Beyer (Va.), and Rick Larsen (Wash.).

The lack of endorsement from top Democrats like Nadler, Morelle, Smith, and Takano, who hold significant positions in the party, could severely damage Biden’s campaign. Despite efforts by Jeffries to ease fears and unite Democrats behind Biden, the mounting concerns from within the House suggest a wavering confidence in the president.

However, other Democrats, like California Rep. Maxine Waters, have rallied behind Biden, with Waters declaring, “People say Joe Biden’s too old. … I’m older than Biden!”

Biden, 81, faces pressure over his age and debate performance, which his team is trying to address through damage control and unity efforts. However, the president has reiterated that he has no plans to step aside, despite the growing calls from House Democrats.

