COLUMNS OF TANKS ENTER GAZA CITY: IDF Launches 2nd Operation In Central Gaza

The IDF on Monday morning launched intense attacks in Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip in the wake of intelligence information indicating that terror groups had re-established themselves in the city.

Gazan residents told Reuters that the operation is one of the heaviest since October 7th. The city was bombarded by air throughout the night and columns of IDF tanks entered the heart of the city from different directions.

“Overnight, IDF and Shin Bet forces launched counterterrorism activities in the Gaza City area, including at the UNWRA headquarters located in the area,” the IDF spokesperson stated on Monday morning.

“The activity of the forces in the area began following intelligence information about the presence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror infrastructure. IDF forces previously operated in the area, killing and arresting many Hamas terrorists and destroying an extensive underground route that passed under the compound.”

“As the operation launched, the IDF announced and warned citizens about activity in the area and that a humanitarian corridor will be opened for the exit of uninvolved citizens from the area. The IDF will continue to act in accordance with international law and against the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror organizations, who systematically operate from within civilian infrastructure, including UNWRA compounds, using them to plan and carry out terror acts against the State of Israel.”

