B’MAKOM SHE’AIN ISH: Kamala Harris To Take Larger Role In Biden Reelection Campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping up her involvement in President Joe Biden’s campaign as the election in November approaches, following a debate performance by Biden that received widespread criticism. Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, confirmed this during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.”

Richmond, a former congressman from Louisiana, emphasized Harris’s ongoing commitment and importance to the campaign, saying, “Harris is increasing her role, and she’s been a valued partner since day one. I won’t get into whether she’s been covered fairly by the press, but she is a valuable partner.”

He also highlighted Harris’s intelligence and dedication, adding, “She has not only publicly stated her support for President Biden, but she’s privately said that, too.”

In response to concerns within the Democratic Party about Biden’s ability to secure a second term, Richmond reassured viewers that Harris is not alone in her support for the President. “I was with [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom after the debate when he did the same, and [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer was on the chairs’ call yesterday, and she reiterated her support.”

Richmond acknowledged that some Democrats have urged Biden to withdraw from the race but insisted that party leaders remain united. “Leaders are rallying around this president and vice president because they understand what’s at stake, and they understand what they have accomplished,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)