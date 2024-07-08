Israeli Troops Uncover Hamas Command Room In Gaza School And Health Clinic

Israeli troops operating in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City have discovered a Hamas command room operating out of a school and health clinic, the IDF announced.

According to the IDF, Hamas operatives had “converted [the sites] from civilian use to terrorist purposes.” The military stated that the command room was being used by terrorists from Hamas’s Shejaiya Battalion, who were carrying out terror activities from the compound.

During a raid on the site, troops from the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion uncovered a weapons manufacturing plant and seized dozens of weapons, including mortars, machine guns, and grenades. Additionally, the IDF found intelligence documents belonging to Hamas, which were hidden among uniforms and equipment belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The discovery once again highlights the exploitation of civilian infrastructure by Hamas for military purposes, a tactic that has been all but ignored by the wider international community.

