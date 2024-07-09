TODAY: Tens of Thousands Visiting Ohel of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L Marking 30th Yartzheit

Tuesday, Gimmel Tammuz 5784 (July, 9, 2024), marks the 30th yahrtzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, HaRav Menachem Mendel Schneerson זי”ע.

The days surrounding the Yartheit are being marked by people in every corner of the world who have been touched by the Rebbe’s love, his profound teachings and by the 6,000 Shluchim couples he sent to invigorate and revitalize Jewish life in more than 100 countries and thousands of cities.

During more than 40 years at the helm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, the Rebbe dedicated himself to teaching, guiding and inspiring Jews and Jewish communities around the world. His oeuvre of letters, public talks recorded on video and hundreds of volumes of scholarship, is studied not only by Chabad Chasidim, but by Jews of all backgrounds seeking inspiration, counsel and spiritual wisdom.

The Rebbe’s prolific works are studied daily and have been translated into dozens of languages; his teachings continue to inspire on both an individual and communal level; and his insights, which seemed radical and revolutionary at the time, remain as fresh and relevant today as ever. The Rebbe was a visionary leader, and his impact on millions of lives around the globe is unmatched and continues to inspire renewed commitment and action.

Communities are holding gatherings and farbrengens on or close to the date, and 50,000 people are expected to visit the Ohel, the Rebbe’s resting place in Queens, N.Y., in the days leading up to and on the third of Tammuz. In keeping with the Rebbe’s lifetime goals and teachings, people throughout the world have been participating in prayers, lectures, gatherings, tributes and the additional performance of good deeds in the Rebbe’s memory.

In addition to the many thousands expected to visit in-person, many around the world will send in their personal prayer petitions by email to be delivered to the Ohel. Staff print thousands of papers and tear them—to protect the petitioner’s privacy—before placing them at the Ohel, where they join a massive mound of papers. Periodically, staff collect the papers and burn them as per the Rebbe’s instructions.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel is located in Queens at:

226-20 Francis Lewis Blvd.

Cambria Heights, NY 11411

Open 24 Hours

Open to Men and Women

Kohanim-Accessible

Shul and Minyanim

Beis Hamedrash

Mikvah on Premises

Light Refreshments

If you are unable to visit in person, you may send your Kvittel to be placed at the Ohel via OhelChabad.org, email [email protected], or call/WhatsApp 718-723-4545

