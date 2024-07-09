Report: Israel Eliminated Nasrallah’s Ex-Bodyguard In Lebanon

The IDF carried out a targeted assassination on the Beirut-Damascus road in Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported.

It was later reported that Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh, the former bodyguard and escort of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was one of those killed in the attack.

The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadith reported that Qarnabsh was one of the targets of the attack. He was responsible for the transfer of forces and combat equipment from Syria to Lebanon.

Hezbollah later confirmed his death.

