Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Israel Eliminated Nasrallah’s Ex-Bodyguard In Lebanon


The IDF carried out a targeted assassination on the Beirut-Damascus road in Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported.

It was later reported that Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh, the former bodyguard and escort of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was one of those killed in the attack.

The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadith reported that Qarnabsh was one of the targets of the attack. He was responsible for the transfer of forces and combat equipment from Syria to Lebanon.

Hezbollah later confirmed his death.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Associated Press Admits Netanyahu Was Right: Hamas’ Secret Memos Urge Truce Due To Heavy War Losses

IDF Allegedly Utilized Discontinued Hannibal Protocol To Thwart Kidnappings On Oct. 7

ABOUT TIME: Columbia University Fires Three Deans Who Were Caught Sending Antisemitic Texts

Coalition Crisis? Shas Fumes At Ben-Gvir, Is “Deeply Disappointed By Netanyahu”

Gunfire Erupts As 500 Jews Daven At Kever Yosef In Shechem For First Time Since Oct. 7

IDF Probe Into October 7 Battle In Kibbutz Be’eri That Killed 13 Residents Being Held Hostage

IDF Strikes Gaza Terror Targets, Killing Over 30 Gunmen And Destroying Terror Infrastructure [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

CRY ME A RIVER TO THE SEA: UNRWA Chief Moans That Half Of His Gaza Facilities Were Destroyed

BIDEN MAKES HIS DECISION: End The Drama. I’m The Nominee. I’m Not Going Anywhere

NO JEWS, NO PROTESTS: Russia Fires 40 Missiles; One Hits Kyiv Children’s Hospital, Kills At Least 31, Injures 130

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network