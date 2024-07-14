WSJ: Attempted Trump Assassin Found with Explosives in Car

Authorities have revealed that the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Trump had explosive devices inside his car, which was parked near a rally in Pennsylvania, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The vehicle, driven by Thomas Matthew Crooks, was discovered near the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the investigation, reported that law enforcement dispatched bomb technicians after receiving multiple reports of suspicious packages in the vicinity of the shooter’s location.

During the rally, Crooks allegedly fired at Trump from a rooftop approximately 130 yards away, hitting the upper part of Trump’s right ear while he was addressing supporters ahead of the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The FBI confirmed that one attendee was killed, and two others were injured in the incident. Crooks was subsequently shot dead by law enforcement. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

