Just 20% Of Americans Now Think Secret Service Can Properly Protect Presidential Candidates

A poll conducted by YouGov has revealed a startling lack of confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to protect presidential candidates. The poll was conducted in the aftermath of the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump and several others were injured, and one man was fatally shot.

The incident has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the Secret Service’s security measures and their ability to prevent similar incidents in the future. According to the poll, only 20% of respondents are “very confident” in the Secret Service’s ability to protect presidential candidates, while 45% are “somewhat confident.” A significant 17% of respondents reported being “not very confident,” 7% are “not at all confident,” and 11% are unsure.

The poll highlights a widespread concern among Americans about the safety of presidential candidates and the ability of the Secret Service to protect them. The shooting at Trump’s rally was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by public figures and the importance of effective security measures.

The poll also revealed notable differences in confidence levels among partisan groups. Independent voters were significantly more skeptical about the Secret Service’s ability to protect presidential candidates, with only 12% reporting they were “very confident” and 40% saying they were “somewhat confident.” Democrats and Republicans were more confident, with 25% and 23% respectively reporting they were “very confident.”

The Secret Service has come under scrutiny in recent years for several high-profile security breaches, including a 2014 incident where a man jumped over the White House fence and entered the executive mansion. The agency has also faced criticism for its handling of the 2020 presidential campaign, where several candidates faced threats and harassment.

In response to the poll, the Secret Service issued a statement saying, “The safety and security of our protectees is our top priority. We take all threats seriously and continuously assess and improve our security measures to ensure the safety of those we protect.”

