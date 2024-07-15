TRAGEDY IN LAKEWOOD: Infant Niftar After Accidentally Left In Vehicle

Tragedy has struck the Lakewood community on Monday with the tragic Petira of a two-month-old girl a”h.

Sources tell YWN that the child was found in a vehicle near a local Kollel, apparently forgotten there earlier this morning.

Lakewood Hatzolah found the child in cardiac arrest, CPR was initiated, but ufortunately, the child was Niftar.

The temperature in Lakewood was in the mid 90’s at the time of the incident.

According to study data from 2001, the internal temperature of a car can reach 100 degrees in just 10 minutes on a day when the air temperature is 80 degrees. After 30 minutes, the inside of the car could be 114 degrees. After an hour, the temperature can reach 134 degrees.

This tragedy comes just five days after a similar near-tragedy occurred in Howell. YWN has published similar tragedies in the past few weeks in Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Sderot and other locations.

At least 10 children have died in hot cars across the U.S. so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. Since 1990, at least 1,094 children have died in hot cars, KidsAndCars.org found.

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s, and children can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of the pediatric heatstroke deaths reported from 1998 to 2023, about 52% happened because a caregiver forgot the child in a vehicle, according to NoHeatStroke.org, which cited media reports of the deaths.

This incident as a stark reminder of the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles, especially during the hot summer months. Even a short period in a hot car can be life-threatening for young children due to their vulnerability to heatstroke and dehydration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)