The Russian army has suffered its highest rate of losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with over 70,000 soldiers likely killed or wounded in May and June alone, according to the UK Defense Ministry.

In its daily update, the ministry attributed the increase in losses to Russia’s expansion of its offensive in the Kharkiv region, while maintaining pressure along the entire 1,000-kilometer front line in eastern and southern Ukraine. Despite attempts to stretch the frontline, Russia’s tactical successes have been limited due to effective Ukrainian defenses and a lack of Russian training.

The UK Defense Ministry predicts that Russia’s casualty rate will continue at an average of approximately 1,000 soldiers per day over the next two months, as Russia attempts to overwhelm Ukrainian positions with sheer numbers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently revealed that the ratio of Ukrainian to Russian soldiers killed or wounded at the front is 1:6.

While Ukraine and Russia have not released official casualty numbers, estimates suggest that Russia has lost 462,000 to 728,000 soldiers, exceeding its initial invading force in February 2022. In a desperate bid to replenish its ranks, one Russian regional government has begun offering finder’s fees to residents who recruit friends and family to fight in Ukraine.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)