WAS IT IRAN? US Uncovered Plot To Assassinate Trump Weeks Before He Was Shot

US authorities discovered a plot by Iran to assassinate former President Donald Trump, CNN reports, citing multiple sources briefed on the matter. The intelligence, obtained from a human source in recent weeks, led to an increase in security measures around Trump by the Secret Service.

The alleged plot isn’t known to be related to the recent attempt on Trump’s life by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired shots at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service has acknowledged enhancing Trump’s security detail, citing a “hostile foreign intelligence agency” threat. While the Trump campaign declined to comment, the FBI is investigating the shooting and potential links to Iranian operatives.

This development comes amid ongoing concerns about Iran’s vow of revenge for the US military’s killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020. Former Trump officials, including John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, have also been targeted by Iranian assassination plots.

Law enforcement officials have been on high alert for months, monitoring online threats and Iranian state-backed media mentions of Trump.

