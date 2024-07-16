Former Ambassador To Israel David Friedman Compares Trump’s Assassination Attempt To October 7 Massacre

David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under former President Donald Trump, drew a comparison between the attempted assassination of Trump and the catastrophic security failure that led to Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel last year. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 on Monday, Friedman referred to the incident as “America’s October 7,” highlighting the security lapse that allowed the shooting to occur.

“It doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever how somebody could crawl up on a roof in plain sight, have a clear sight at the president of the United States, or former president, giving a speech,” he said. He noted that snipers on the roof were delayed in taking shots, calling the entire situation “inexplicable.”

“Look, you had your October 7, which at this point no one’s been able to explain how that could have happened, right? And this is our October 7.”

Reflecting on broader security issues, Friedman added, “Unfortunately, we’re getting used to that in this world — some really colossal failures of security and of intelligence that lead to these kinds of horrific results.” The incident raised questions about how Crooks, armed with an AR-style rifle, was able to position himself and fire at Trump.

Friedman recounted how Trump, even while bleeding, forced the Secret Service to let him stand up to show the crowd he was okay. “That’s the Donald Trump I knew,” Friedman said. “His instincts really came through in that event.”

Friedman conveyed his concern for Trump, who he described as a dear friend, but noted that Trump was in good spirits. “He’s really OK, he’s even better than OK,” Friedman said, suggesting that Trump saw “divine providence” in surviving the attack.

Friedman expressed hope that the incident might lead to greater civility in American discourse.

Friedman also addressed the ongoing conflict involving Israel, expressing Trump’s unwavering support for a decisive Israeli victory against terrorist foes. “Trump supported a quick, decisive victory by Israel,” Friedman said, emphasizing that Trump is “100 percent behind Israel.”

Asked about his potential role in a future Trump administration, Friedman said he would be honored to serve in whatever capacity Trump deemed best. He remained optimistic about the future, both for Trump personally and for the country.

