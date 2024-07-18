ARRESTED: Arsonist Who Set Hatzalah Vehicle On Fire In Manhattan Caught By NYPD

The individual who was caught on camera setting fire to a Hatzalah Emergency Response SUV in Lower Manhattan has been arrested by the NYPD.

The suspect, 46-year-old Conrad Gumper, appears to be a homeless arsonist who did not target the vehicle because of the Hatzalah markings. He lit a similar fire to 3 other vehicles in Lower Manhattan and is being charged with arson, but no hate crimes.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor of the Community Affairs Bureau told Yeshiva World News that immediately after this incident occurred, Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart & Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny personally ensured that all appropriate police resources were utilized to bring the offender into custody, which resulted in this arrest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)