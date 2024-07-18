Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

ARRESTED: Arsonist Who Set Hatzalah Vehicle On Fire In Manhattan Caught By NYPD


The individual who was caught on camera setting fire to a Hatzalah Emergency Response SUV in Lower Manhattan has been arrested by the NYPD.

The suspect, 46-year-old Conrad Gumper, appears to be a homeless arsonist who did not target the vehicle because of the Hatzalah markings. He lit a similar fire to 3 other vehicles in Lower Manhattan and is being charged with arson, but no hate crimes.

NYPD Deputy Chief Richie Taylor of the Community Affairs Bureau told Yeshiva World News that immediately after this incident occurred, Police Commissioner Edward Caban, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Deputy Commissioner Mark Stewart & Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny personally ensured that all appropriate police resources were utilized to bring the offender into custody, which resulted in this arrest.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Biden Is Isolated At Home As Obama, Pelosi And Other Democrats Push For Him To Drop Out

Republicans Emerge From Convention Thrilled With Trump And Talking About A Blowout Victory

MASSIVE OUTAGE: Widespread Tech Issue Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets And Companies Around The World

MAJOR IDF LAPSE: Houthi Drone Wasn’t Intercepted Due To “Human Error”

WATCH Donald Trump Addresses The GOP National Convention In Milwaukee

TERROR: One Dead, Eight Injured In Houthi Drone Explosion In Tel Aviv [VIDEOS]

Orthodox Jewish Families File Federal Lawsuit Against Catskills Hotel After Being Forcibly Evicted On Shabbos

ARRESTED: Arsonist Who Set Hatzalah Vehicle On Fire In Manhattan Caught By NYPD

IDF Reveals Gazans’ Phone Call: “Deif Is Dead, Hopefully Sinwar Will Die Soon Also”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef: “Reach A Deal Quickly To Release The Hostages”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network