MAILBAG: Dear Parents, Turn Your Frustration Into Something Powerful

Dear Parents of Children who lost out on a camp experience,

This summer, while we mourn the recent tragedies in Eretz Yisrael, let’s not forget the displaced families facing an uncertain future. Many of our American children are likely experiencing disappointment due to cancelled plans.

Here’s an opportunity to turn those feelings into something powerful: Tefillah.

Tefilos of tinokos shel beis raban hold immense strength. Let’s empower our children to channel their emotions into heartfelt tefillos for those in Eretz Yisrael facing a similar summer – no camp, no familiar home.

Instead of dwelling on frustration, let’s teach them to re-direct their feelings into empathy and connection to Hashem. Their unique understanding of disappointment allows them to truly connect with the hardships of others.

This summer, let’s make them feel chosen, not for a missed camp experience, but for their special koach of tefillah. May Hashem accept the combined tefillos of all our children and we should see a yeshua.

Sincerely,

An Eretz Yisrael Resident

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)