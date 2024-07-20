Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
INFIGHTING: Biden ‘Seething’ at Pelosi for Not Backing Him Amid Reelection Concerns


President Joe Biden is reportedly “seething” at Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after key allies of hers have joined a growing number of Democrats urging him to reconsider his reelection bid. Concerns have been raised about his ability to win in November and effectively govern the country, CNN reported.

According to network anchor Kaitlan Collins, Biden is particularly upset that his long-time Washington ally is not publicly supporting him as calls intensify for him to step aside, with the election just a little more than three months away.

Politico and other outlets reported Friday that Pelosi is not opposed to an open convention, where the Democratic Party might select a candidate other than Biden.

On Friday’s edition of her show The Source, Collins reported Biden is said to be none too pleased with Pelosi.

“Tonight, President Biden is in isolation as he’s fighting off symptoms from Covid-19,” Collins reported. “But he’s also an isolation in the figurative sense as he is now fighting off new calls from his own party to get out of the 2024 race.

Collins continued:

The party that Biden has devoted his life to is unleashing a new and really public effort to push him out of challenging Donald Trump for the White House. A slew of House Democrats have joined two more prominent Democratic senators tonight in calling for Biden to step aside. All of it, we are told has President Biden seething tonight with much of his anger directed at Nancy Pelosi. That’s because some of the names that are calling for him to drop out of the race or her close allies and in the view from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, tonight where President Biden finds himself.

