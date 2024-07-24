BORO PARK: Petirah Of Rabbi Gershon Nof Z”L, A Talmid Chochom And Mechaber Seforim

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rabbi Gershon Nof z”l, a respected Talmid Chacham and Mechaber Seforim, who was niftar on 17 Tammuz (July 23) at the age of 85.

Born in Moscow in 1939, Rabbi Nof’s family was among the first Jewish families to escape Russia. He went on to become a prolific Talmid Chacham, writing several seforim on a wide range of topics.

Rabbi Nof is survived by his siblings, Mrs. Miriam Roitblatt, Ms. Ruchomo Romanov, and Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Romanov, as well as his children, Yosef Priel, Nechemia Priel, Bruchy Winterfeld, and stepchildren Menachem Moskowitz, Sima Bart, and Devory Gottlieb.

The Levaya will take place Wednesday, 18 Tammuz (July 24), at 9:30 am at Divrei Chaim in Boro Park (1214 43rd Street), then at 770 Eastern Parkway at 10:30 am and the Ohel at 11:30 am.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

