“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that “everything will be good” ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scheduled for Friday.

Trump shared the message on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday. He posted a letter from Abbas dated July 14, which expressed concern over a failed assassination attempt on Trump in Philadelphia on July 13. In response, Trump wrote, “Mahmoud, so nice. Thank You. Everything will be Good.”

Trump is set to meet with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. In his post, he expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions, stating, “Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)