Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu


Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that “everything will be good” ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scheduled for Friday.

Trump shared the message on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Tuesday. He posted a letter from Abbas dated July 14, which expressed concern over a failed assassination attempt on Trump in Philadelphia on July 13. In response, Trump wrote, “Mahmoud, so nice. Thank You. Everything will be Good.”

Trump is set to meet with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. In his post, he expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions, stating, “Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

DESPICABLE: Self-Hating Jewish Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls Netanyahu “Worst Leader In Jewish History”

GERALD FORD: NAVI? Watch The Former President Predict How The U.S. Will Get Its First Female President

WATCH: Clip Resurfaces Of JD Vance Calling Kamala Harris A Miserable “Childless Cat Lady”

BROKERED BY CHINA: PA’s Abbas Signs Unity Deal With Hamas Barbarians

LAKEWOOD: Dion Marsh Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Terror Attacks On Orthodox Jews

Quinnipiac University Poll Finds VP Harris, Donald Trump Neck And Neck To Voters

Biden Seen In Public Since COVID; Will Address The Nation Wednesday On His Decision To Drop 2024 Reelection Bid

Trump to Meet Netanyahu Friday At Mar-a-Lago

STILL ALIVE: Jimmy Carter Has Not Died, Despite Viral Hoax Letter

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network