Antisemite Candace Owens Dropped from Trump Jr. Event Amid Backlash Over Holocaust Comments

Antisemitic media personality Candace Owens has been removed from an event featuring Donald Trump Jr. after facing intense criticism for her recent comments casting doubt on key facts related to the Holocaust.

Owens was announced as a panelist for the MAGAA-sponsored event, billed as a “fireside chat” about Bitcoin, alongside Trump Jr. and former Trump White House official Camryn Kinsey. However, her image was removed from promotional materials on Tuesday following a fierce backlash from conservative critics and Jewish allies of the former president.

The event, promoted with the Trump 2024 campaign logo, aimed to hype a new Bitcoin token. Trump Jr. had shared a promotional flyer on X, saying “Make America Great Again, AGAIN has a nice ring to it!”

Owens’ removal comes after she faced widespread condemnation for her anti-Semitic statements, including publicly feuding with Ben Shapiro and authoring claims widely seen as anti-Semitic. She has also courted controversy by defending avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and praising him for criticizing the number of Jews serving in the Biden administration. And just to prove she is retarded, Owens said she would stake her “professional reputation” on her assertion that France’s first lady is actually a biological male.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)