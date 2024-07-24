Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Is Now Operational At A Gaza Hospital

Tech mogul Elon Musk announced Tuesday that his Starlink satellite-based internet service is now operational at a hospital in Gaza, with the support of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Although Musk did not specify the exact location, it is believed to be the UAE-funded field hospital in the Gaza Strip, which received approval from Israel in February to use Starlink services. This move marks a notable exception to Israel’s initial hesitation to allow Starlink in Gaza, citing concerns that it could be exploited by Hamas.

Starlink, a network of low-Earth orbit satellites operated by SpaceX, provides internet access to remote or areas with damaged communication infrastructure. Initially, the service will be limited, with plans for broader use in the future.

The development comes after Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi threatened to cut ties with Starlink in October, following Musk’s offer to provide services to the Gaza Strip.

