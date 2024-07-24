Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellite Internet Service Is Now Operational At A Gaza Hospital


Tech mogul Elon Musk announced Tuesday that his Starlink satellite-based internet service is now operational at a hospital in Gaza, with the support of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Although Musk did not specify the exact location, it is believed to be the UAE-funded field hospital in the Gaza Strip, which received approval from Israel in February to use Starlink services. This move marks a notable exception to Israel’s initial hesitation to allow Starlink in Gaza, citing concerns that it could be exploited by Hamas.

Starlink, a network of low-Earth orbit satellites operated by SpaceX, provides internet access to remote or areas with damaged communication infrastructure. Initially, the service will be limited, with plans for broader use in the future.

The development comes after Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi threatened to cut ties with Starlink in October, following Musk’s offer to provide services to the Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NAGGING NANCY: Pelosi Calls Netanyahu’s Speech “By Far The Worst Presentation Of Any Foreign Dignitary”

HY”D: IDF Recovers Bodies Of Multiple Hostages From Khan Younis, 3 Publicly Identified So Far

FULL REPLAY: Israel PM Netanyahu Delivers Rousing Address To The U.S. Congress

Elon Musk Denies Reports of $45 Million Monthly Donations to Pro-Trump Super PAC

IDF Launches New Operation in Southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, Killing Gunmen And Finding Tunnels [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

With Bibi In US: Ben-Gvir Creates Stir By Claiming Change To Staus Quo At Har HaBayis

NYPD Deploys Over 200 Officers to D.C. Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit Amid Planned Protests [VIDEO]

“OUTRAGEOUS & INEXCUSABLE:” Johnson Slams VP Harris For Boycotting Netanyahu’s Speech

IDF Soldier Seriously Injured From Hezbollah Rocket Fire

“Everything Will Be Good” Trump Assures Palestinian President Ahead of Meeting with Netanyahu

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network