PAGING EL AL: Airline Introducing Feature Offering Female-Only Seating Options

IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest low-cost carrier, is set to launch a pioneering initiative allowing female passengers to choose seats away from male strangers. The feature, rolling out next month, enables women to view a special seating map during online check-in, highlighting female passengers in pink. This information will not be available to male passengers.

“IndiGo is proud to announce the introduction of a new feature that aims to make the travel experience more comfortable for our female passengers. This has been introduced [on the] basis [of] market research and is currently in pilot mode aligning with our #GirlPower ethos,” IndiGo told the Daily Mirror.

Reactions to the initiative have been mixed, with some praising the move and others questioning its fairness and potential for reverse discrimination. While some argue that men should also have the option to choose their seatmates, others see it as a positive step towards addressing making female passengers feel more comfortable.

The burning question is, of course: Should El Al institute a similar policy, allowing for men to choose seats not next to women?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)