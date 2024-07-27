TRAGEDY IN ISRAEL: Yeshivah Bochur Drowns On Erev Shabbos, Passes Away

Moshe Gafni, z’l, 21, the son of HaGaon HaRav Meir Gafni, the Rav of the Heichel Yitzchak Beis Medrash in Modiin Iliit, drowned on erev Shabbos at the beach and passed away.

The niftar went to the Sheraton beach, a separate beach for men in Tel Aviv, with friends on Friday, where he drowned. Emergency forces evacuated him to the hospital, where sadly they could do nothing but declare his death.

The levaya is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. on Motzei Shabbos. The kevurah will take place at the beis kevaros in Rechovot.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)