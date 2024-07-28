Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ERASED: Google Autocomplete Won’t Show Suggestions Related To Trump Assassination Attempt


Google’s Autocomplete Feature Omits Trump Assassination Attempt, Sparking Senate Investigation

Google is facing criticism after its Autocomplete feature failed to show results related to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, prompting claims of election interference and a Senate investigation. The anomaly was discovered by users, including Texas Congressman Chip Roy and Donald Trump Jr., who shared screenshots of their searches.

Google’s search results still point to news articles about the July 13 shooting, but Autocomplete offers no suggestions when searching for “Trump assassination attempt” or similar terms. In contrast, searches for other presidents who faced attempts on their lives yield suggested results.

A Google spokesperson stated that no manual action was taken and that the company’s systems include protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence. However, the issue has sparked outrage, with Trump Jr. calling it “intentional election interference” and Sen. Roger Marshall planning an official inquiry.

