KARMA: Judo Competitor Refuses to Shake Israeli’s Hand, Gets Severely Injured

An incident of divine retribution unfolded at the 2024 Paris Olympics when a judo competitor from Tajikistan, Nurali Emomali, refused to shake hands with his Israeli opponent, Baruch Shmailov, after defeating him in the men’s under-145 lbs. weight class. Emomali’s actions sparked outrage on social media, with some users claiming he yelled “Allah Akbar” at Shmailov after the match.

However, Emomali’s triumph was short-lived, as he faced immediate karma in his next match against Japan’s Hifumi Abe. Abe left Emomali in literal tears on the mat with an arm injury, securing a win and ultimately going on to claim the gold medal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)