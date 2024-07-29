Report: Hezbollah Began Transferring Its Precision Missiles To Use “In Case”

As Lebanon awaits Israel’s response to Hezbollah’s rocket fire on Majdal Shas, the terror group has begun making preparations for a counter-response.

An official with a Lebanese group told The Associated Press that Hezbollah has started moving some of its smart precision-guided missiles to use if needed but doesn’t want a full-blown war with Israel.

Meanwhile, two Israeli sources were quoted by Reuters as saying that Israel intends to carry out a significant retaliatory attack against Hezbollah but is not interested in an escalation to an all-out war.

Other Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel is preparing for several days of fighting following the strike.

Residents of the north, including Haifa, are preparing to enter their shelters in case of war. Since the port in Haifa is at risk of being attacked, Israel’s Transportation Ministry announced on Sunday that two ports in Ashdod are being prepared to serve as alternative ports in case of need.

Meanwhile, dozens of countries including the US have instructed their citizens to leave Lebanon immediately and long lines of thousands of people rushing to leave the country are filling Beirut Airport.

