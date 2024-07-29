Prosecution Rests Tomorrow In Case Of SCHI Founder; Update From The Lawyer [VIDEO]

The prosecution in the case of Osher ben Chana Frumet is set to rest their case tomorrow, nearly three weeks after the trial began.

From the very onset, their case has been splintering. Their opening witness, the lead detective who ran the investigation into SCHI, admitted under cross examination that there had been no crime, and each subsequent witness either confirmed that or said they were not involved in the case. It has quickly become clear that the case against the revered SCHI founder is a senseless vendetta against an upstanding man – a prosecution in search of a nonexistent crime.

Tomorrow, the defense will conclude their cross examination of the state’s final witness, as the state tries to rehabilitate their failing prosecution. After the prosecution rests, the defense is expected to file a motion for the judge to dismiss the case, as the state has so far failed to prove any criminal activity. Should the judge deny the motion, the defense will begin to present their witnesses.

The defense team is composed of top notch lawyers and accountants, who are working tirelessly on the defense. One member of the legal team, Attorney James Mahon, took a few minutes to give us an update on where the case is holding.

The cost of maintaining such a robust legal team is exorbitant, and the family has called to the community to help them in continuing to shoulder the burden of the bills. Although there has been an outpouring of support from supporters across the country, so much more is still needed to assure that the defense can continue their work unabated. Please visit PidyonShvuyim.com to help.

Please continue to daven for Osher ben Chana Frumet.