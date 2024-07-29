Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Sullivan County JCC Hosts Meet and Greet with Local Officials


The Sullivan County Jewish Community Council (JCC) recently hosted a meet and greet event featuring local government officials and legislators. The JCC – which specifically emphasizes its role in voter registration and civic engagement – is dedicated to connecting the community with elected and appointed officials.

The event featured remarks from various dignitaries, including the congressman, state senator, district attorney, clerk, and sheriff. Keynote speaker Chaskel Bennett of Agudah praised the JCC’s efforts and expressed gratitude for the support from law enforcement and local officials.

The sheriff lauded the strong relationship with the Orthodox community, highlighting the mutual appreciation and collaboration.

