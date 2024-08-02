SHOCKING: Mohel Arrested, Denied Bail After Performing Circumcisions On Muslims In Ireland

A 47-year-old London-based Mohel, Yonason Abraham, has been refused bail after being charged with performing an illegal circumcision on a young Muslim child in Dublin. A father of 10, the Mohel was arrested on Tuesday and appeared before Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Detective Garda Megan Furey objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case, citing a potential maximum fine of €130,000 and five years’ imprisonment. She also expressed concerns about the Mohel’s flight risk, as he had no ties to Ireland and had booked a return flight for the same evening he arrived.

The defense solicitor, Tertius Van Eeden, argued that his client was a trained Mohel, and had been so for over 13 years. He also offered an independent surety of €5,000 and promised that he would not perform any further procedures in Ireland.

However, Judge Michael Connellan refused bail due to the supposed seriousness of the case, potential flight risk, and strength of evidence. Abraham was remanded in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and will appear again on August 6th at Cloverhill District Court.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)