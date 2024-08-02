JEWS FOR DONALD: Trump Receiving Historic Levels Of Support From American Jews

A new poll conducted by Richard Baris has found that US Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, holds a narrow lead over former US President Donald Trump among Jewish voters in the 2024 presidential election, leading him by a margin of 52.7% to 45.9%.

However, the poll also indicates a softening of support for Democrats among Jewish voters, likely due to dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Jewish voters have traditionally leaned Democratic, with an average margin of 71% to 26% since 1968.

Pollster Richard Baris notes that Jewish voters “don’t trust Kamala Harris as much” as they trusted Joe Biden, and suggests that the Biden administration’s “anti-Israel policies” may be driving a partial exodus of Jewish voters to the Republican Party.

Harris is expected to take an even more adversarial approach to Israel than Biden, and has faced criticism for her handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Trump, on the other hand, has won support from a large number Jewish voters for his pro-Israel policies during his presidency.

