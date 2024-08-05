Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Recall Alert: Yummy Foods Pulls Swirly Ices Line Due To Potential Milk Contamination


Yummy Foods, based in Edison, NJ, has issued a recall of their Yummy Swirly Ices line due to possible milk contamination. The products, which are kosher parve, may pose a serious risk to individuals with milk allergies or severe sensitivities.

The recall was prompted by a consumer complaint of discomfort after consuming the Swirly Ices. An investigation into the cross-contamination is ongoing.

Yummy Foods stressed that this recall is not due to a kashrus concern and the products are all considered pareve, as confirmed by the CRC and OU.

The affected products, packaged in printed wrappers with the Yummy logo, were distributed to retail supermarkets in several states, including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Illinois, Florida, and California.

Consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities are advised not to consume the recalled products, which include:

– Swirly Berry Blast
– Swirly Tropical Tornado
– Swirly Churning Cherry
– Swirly Variety Pack

Also being pulled over contamination concerns are:

– Yummy Watermelon
– Yummy Boom ices (cherry, orange, lemon)

Returns can be made to the original point of purchase for a full refund. Questions and concerns can be directed to [email protected].



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

KAMALATASTROPHE: Trump Coins Name “Kamala Crash” As Markets Plunge, Blasts Biden Harris [VIDEOS]

TENSION GROWS: Iran Orders Pilots To Change Their Routes Ahead Of Expected Attack

Iranian MP: “We Won’t Settle For Anything Less Than Netanyahu’s Elimination”

Hezbollah Tried To Carry Out Large-Scale Attack Against IDF Forces

U.S. Resumes Delayed Weapons Shipment to Israel Amid Conditional Agreements

HAMAS ROCKETS: 1 Israeli Injured In Direct Hit From Rocket Barrage At Southern Israel

1st Chareidim Scheduled To Report To Induction Centers, Extremists Clash With Police

IDF Officer & Soldier Injured In Direct Hezbollah Hit In The Galil

IDF Launches New Alert System For Large-Scale Emergencies

Ritchie Torres: “Only Israel Is Blamed For Defending Itself Against 7,000 Rockets”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network