SOBERING: Analysis Finds Most Hamas Battalions In Gaza Are Functioning Again; IDF Vehemently Denies

Recent analyses suggest that nearly half of Hamas’ military battalions in northern and central Gaza have managed to partially restore their fighting capabilities, despite over nine months of intense Israeli military action. The findings, reported by the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project, the Institute for the Study of War, and CNN, paint a complex picture of the ongoing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly assured that Israeli forces are on the verge of achieving their objective of dismantling Hamas and neutralizing its military strength. Speaking to a joint session of Congress on July 24, Netanyahu declared, “Victory is in sight.” However, forensic analyses of the conflict, which include Israeli and Hamas military statements, ground footage, and expert interviews, challenge these claims.

Despite significant losses, including the recent assassination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh and the reported death of top military commander Mohammad Deif, Hamas appears to have effectively utilized its remaining resources. Reports indicate that several Hamas units have re-emerged in key areas that were previously cleared by Israeli forces through intensive bombardments and battles.

Brian Carter, Middle East portfolio manager for the Critical Threats Project, noted, “The Israelis would say that they cleared a place, but they haven’t fully cleared these areas, they haven’t defeated these fighters at all.” According to Carter, Hamas is ready and willing to continue fighting.

The IDF has disputed these findings, asserting that the majority of Hamas brigades have been dismantled and that most battalions are now at a low operational readiness level. “The majority of Hamas brigades have been dismantled, and most battalions are at a low level of readiness,” the IDF said in a statement.

The analyses highlight that while some Hamas battalions have been severely degraded, others have managed to regroup and recruit new fighters. The resurgence of Hamas forces is particularly evident in areas like the Jabaliya refugee camp, where Israeli troops faced significant resistance even after extensive bombardments.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Peter Mansoor, who was involved in the 2007 Iraq “surge,” remarked, “The fact that they’re still in Gaza, still trying to rout out elements of the Hamas battalions shows me that Prime Minister Netanyahu is wrong.” Mansoor emphasized that Hamas’ ability to regenerate its forces remains substantial.

Based on the analyses, experts argue that a lasting solution to the conflict will require a political resolution rather than a purely military approach.

In response to CNN’s investigation, the IDF criticized the report, claiming it inaccurately represents the situation on the ground. The IDF maintains that its forces are achieving their objectives and continues to target Hamas operatives in areas where they have re-emerged.

