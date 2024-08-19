Bike4Chai Celebrates 15 Years of Impact and Support for Chai Lifeline Families

Nearly 650 cyclists from around the world are gearing up for the 15th annual Bike4Chai, a premier two-day cycling event which raises critical funds and awareness for Chai Lifeline, the Jewish community’s leading health and crisis support network.

The event kicks off Wednesday morning, August 21, in Pocono Manor, Pennsylvania. Participants will embark on an endurance ride through the scenic Pocono Mountains, with route options of 100, 75, and 58 miles. Each route offers fully stocked rest stops with food and drinks, as well as mechanical and medical support and entertainment along the way.

On Thursday, August 22, cyclists will continue with 75 and 50-mile routes, navigating through the Pocono Mountains and upstate New York. The ride culminates at The World’s Greatest Finish Line—the entrance to Camp Simcha Special, Chai Lifeline’s renowned overnight camp for children with chronic illnesses and disabilities, located in Glen Spey, NY. There, the riders will be greeted by hundreds of ecstatic campers, staff, family, and friends, celebrating their remarkable journey and dedication.

“Bike4Chai stands out as a summer highlight for our campers and serves as a crucial fundraiser that empowers Chai Lifeline to assist more than 6,000 families year-round,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “Every cyclist and donor makes a real difference in the lives of those facing illness, crisis, and loss.”

Rabbi Sruli Fried, executive director of Bike4Chai, added, “Bike4Chai is not just an event; it’s a movement of chesed, generosity, and hope. The impact of this ride extends far beyond the finish line.”

Participants of all ages and skill levels join Bike4Chai, united by a common mission: to support the children and families of Chai Lifeline. The funds raised enable Chai Lifeline to provide a wide array of year-round services, including professional case management and counseling, meal delivery to hospitals and homes, transportation to medical appointments, emergency financial assistance, crisis intervention and trauma response, insurance advocacy, i-Shine afterschool programming, Camp Simcha summer programming, and much more.

For more information about Bike4Chai or to donate visit www.bike4chai.com.