Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Senator JD Vance Asserts Trump’s Confidence in His Readiness To Become President If Necessary


Senator JD Vance asserted that former President Donald Trump believes he is capable of stepping into the role of Commander-in-Chief if necessary. Vance made these remarks during a prerecorded Sunday interview with ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl on the network’s show “This Week.”

In the interview, Karl questioned Vance about Trump’s recent statement that the vice presidential pick is not a significant factor in the election. Vance, in response, acknowledged that voters are primarily focused on the presidential candidates at the top of the ticket, rather than their running mates. However, he emphasized that he is prepared to assume the responsibilities of the presidency if the situation demands it.

“Most people, 99% of the country, they don’t vote on who the vice presidential nominee is. They’re voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris, not for JD or Tim Walz,” Vance stated. “But what I think that [Trump] does believe, because he made it the main focus of his vetting process, is do I think this person can be president on day one if, God forbid, something happens? Yes. So I absolutely am sure that Donald Trump is confident in my abilities. I also think that he’s right that the politics of this really don’t matter that much.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

5 Years Later: Secular Journalist Davened And Received An Almost Immediate Response

International Criminal Court to Make Public Discussions on Netanyahu, Hamas Leader Arrest Warrants

Israeli Government Approves Proposal To Permanently Ban Hezbollah-Affiliated News Network

Report: Israel Intel Says That Iran Will Directly Attack Israel Within Days

UTJ Head Moshe Gafni On Attorney-General: “Unparalleled Wickedness”

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Murdered, 1 Wounded, In Shooting Attack In Jordan Valley

IDF Continues Targeted Operations Across Gaza Strip, Strikes Multiple Hamas Terror Sites [VIDEOS]

MID-FLIGHT TRAGEDY: Passenger Dies On El Al Flight To Israel

SO SCARY! Biden Sends One-Word Warning To Iran: “DON’T!”

Attorney-General Cuts Daycare Subsidies For Chareidi Families

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network