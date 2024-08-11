WATCH: Senator JD Vance Asserts Trump’s Confidence in His Readiness To Become President If Necessary

Senator JD Vance asserted that former President Donald Trump believes he is capable of stepping into the role of Commander-in-Chief if necessary. Vance made these remarks during a prerecorded Sunday interview with ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl on the network’s show “This Week.”

In the interview, Karl questioned Vance about Trump’s recent statement that the vice presidential pick is not a significant factor in the election. Vance, in response, acknowledged that voters are primarily focused on the presidential candidates at the top of the ticket, rather than their running mates. However, he emphasized that he is prepared to assume the responsibilities of the presidency if the situation demands it.

“Most people, 99% of the country, they don’t vote on who the vice presidential nominee is. They’re voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris, not for JD or Tim Walz,” Vance stated. “But what I think that [Trump] does believe, because he made it the main focus of his vetting process, is do I think this person can be president on day one if, God forbid, something happens? Yes. So I absolutely am sure that Donald Trump is confident in my abilities. I also think that he’s right that the politics of this really don’t matter that much.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)