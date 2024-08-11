Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
5 Years Later: Secular Journalist Davened And Received An Almost Immediate Response


Channel 12 journalist Yollan Cohen wrote on Sunday about an incident that happened to her that portrayed the power of tefillah.

“Five years ago, I lost a bracelet that’s very precious to me, that my parents bought me with their hard-earned money,” she wrote.

“Yesterday, during a family visit, my mother and I recited a tefillah for finding a lost object (to find a different object) and now, five years afterward, I received a surprising phone call from friends, that my bracelet was found in the bushes in Neve Ilan.”

“I don’t know about you but I was moved.”

Sadly, Cohen received many cynical responses questioning her belief in tefillah. She responded by writing: “In the wake of criticism that I believe in tefillot and segulot – I’m always surprised by those who call for pluralism but dismiss and ridicule views that are different from theirs.”

“So yes, I’m a proud mezuzah kisser and you’ll be surprised to hear that there are many like me, and they’re also educated, enlightened, and even liberal.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



  1. Sadly, our polarization and divisions on political matters is equally evident in the religious world where there are those who consistently bash those whose hashkafah differs from their own belief. As we were tragically reminded on Simchas Torah, the Nazis and their modern-day Hamas clones really didn’t stop to check an individuals level of yiddeshkeit before slitting their throats.

