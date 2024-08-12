“THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”: Donald Trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of Using AI To Fake Crowd Sizes

Donald Trump on Sunday accused Kamala Harris of using AI technology to manipulate images of crowds at her rallies.
“Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.‘d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!” The post refers to a photograph taken on August 7 in Michigan, showing a large crowd gathered on the tarmac to greet Harris as she disembarked from Air Force Two.
The Harris campaign responded, asserting that the image in question is an authentic photograph of a 15,000-person crowd in Michigan. CNBC has also licensed a Getty Images photo that matches those circulating online. The campaign used the opportunity to highlight the contrast between Harris’ active campaign schedule and Trump’s less frequent appearances, stating, “Trump has still not campaigned in a swing state in over a week… Low energy?”
The accusation comes amid an election cycle increasingly influenced by advancements in AI technology, which have made it easier to spread misinformation. This environment poses new challenges for voters attempting to discern truth from fiction.
Trump’s claim about AI-generated rally images was just one of several attacks he launched against Harris over the weekend. On Saturday, Trump accused Harris of copying his proposal to eliminate taxes on tips, a promise she made during a rally in Las Vegas. Trump had previously introduced the same idea at his own Las Vegas rally in June.
“[Harris] has no imagination, whatsoever, as shown by the fact that she played ‘COPYCAT’ with, NO TAXES ON TIPS!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
5 Responses
Kamala is short for kamaleon who changes to blend into her surroundings
This photo is totally AI!
Pay attention there’s not a single person facing the camera or even turning their face so you can see who they are.. and there are two signs so beautifully placed in perfect position..
Plus pay attention the picture is taken from a very elevated position smack in the middle of a crowd.
Wow!!!
This is scary..
And it’s also scary how the media is going to cover them up.
What a delusional psychopath and liar, anyone who votes for him does so at their own risk
‘The Harris campaign responded, asserting that the image in question is an authentic photograph of a 15,000-person crowd in Michigan.’ Perhaps, but their answer doesn’t refute that this most likely wasn’t the crowd at the tarmac in question.
Social media and other websites are reporting many similar deceptions by ‘Cameleon’ Harris’s campaigning – intro rock concerts pull in the crowds who leave after the music event before Harris get’s started speaking – this was in Atlanta, Wisconsin, Nevada and probably many other places. She also paid to have black fabric cover up empty stadium seats so it wasn’t obvious there was a half empty venue. Etc, etc. [More on the plane reflection AI and ‘photoshopping’ manipulation here: https://x.com/SeanGatton. Also here about the stadium ‘coverups’: https://twitter.com/CollinRugg, and also search these: ‘Walz’s Battalion Commander Shreds Him in Facebook Post; infowars.com’].
@rt
You always have so many smart things to say.. beautiful!!