Watch the Untold Stories in the Yoel Gold Film: Coming Home

The words “Coming Home” are very charged…especially after the events of October 7th.

It has different meanings with different layers.

From the hostages coming home from Gaza…to the soldiers coming home from the front lines…

To Jews coming home to their heritage…

And then, to the ultimate Coming Home…the Coming Home of Tisha B’Av: Coming Home to Yerushalayim and the Beis Hamikdash.

Watch the Trailer:



The stories in Yoel Gold’s Coming Home, which debuts this Tisha B’Av , touch on each of these layers and bring them home in a powerful and meaningful way.

These are stories you’ve never heard before! They are untold, personal, true, powerful stories. They touch the heart and are guaranteed to transform your Tisha B’Av.

They will touch you and help you turn your mourning into a yearning for the redemption…a yearning to finally, finally after thousands of years

…to come home.