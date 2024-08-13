Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
END OF AN ERA: New York’s WCBS 880 To End All-News Format After Nearly 60 Years


Audacy, the parent company of WCBS 880 and 1010 WINS, announced that WCBS 880 will cease its all-news format later this month, ending a nearly 60-year run as a trusted source of information for the New York region.

WCBS 880, which debuted as an all-news station in August 1967, will flip to ESPN Radio programming on August 26, under an agreement with Good Karma Brands. The iconic WCBS call letters will be retired and replaced with WHSQ.

The station’s legacy includes covering major events with renowned broadcasters, earning a gold standard in radio history. However, Audacy cited significant changes in the news business and headwinds facing local journalism as reasons for the decision.

Sister station 1010 [email protected] will continue as a 24/7 all-news station, serving the New York market. Audacy’s New York market president, Chris Oliviero, stated that this move fortifies their leadership position in all-news programming.

A live commemorative special, “WCBS 880 News: The People, the Moments, and the Events that Shaped our Lives,” will air on August 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring interviews and historical clips.

