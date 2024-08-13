DansDeals Tisha B’Av Match: 100,000+ Tefillin Wrapped Since 10/7

DansDeals will be doubling all donations to the Tefillin for Soldiers and Tefillin for Civilians campaigns over Tisha B’av, up to $50,000.

Double your donation here through 8/14!

With Tisha B’av here and uncertainty in Israel, now is a perfect opportunity to help with the spiritual war to protect our brothers and sisters worldwide.

If you donate $350 here that will sponsor one pair of mehudar tefillin for a civilian or donating $350 here will sponsor a pair of mehudar tefillin for a soldier.

Now it’s up to everyone to donate and let’s get more soldiers tefillin!

We have a list of over 2,000 men around the world and over 5,000 soldiers who are requesting to start wrapping tefillin daily; the only thing holding those soldiers back from wearing tefillin is the money to buy them.

Donate to tefillin for men around the world here or donate to IDF solider tefillin here!

With your help, our campaign has led our 1,800+ recipients to wrap tefillin, 100,000+ times since 10/7!

If you would like to join as a partner in this campaign, add matching funds, or donate via DAF please email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

You can check out our Beta TefillinConnection website here

