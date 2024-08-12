MONTICELLO: Camp Bus With 40 Children Aboard Crashes Into Tree, No Serious Injuries Reported [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Catskills Hatzolah and other emergency responders rushed to the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus that collided with a tree on Anawana Lake Road and Robert Road, CATSKILL SCOOP REPORTED.

The frightening crash happened just after 1:00PM on Monday. The bus was carrying approximately 40 children at the time of the incident.

Bichasdei Hashem, only minor injuries were reported, and all children are expected to be okay. Emergency personnel remain on-site to provide assistance and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Anawana Lake Road was closed from Walmart until Fraser Road. Please use alternate routes.

