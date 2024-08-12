MAILBAG: Should We Be Observing Tisha B’Av For Two Days This Year?

As we prepare to once again mourn the Churban and the unfathomable tzaros that klal yisroel has faced in galus – both previously and currently – I believe we have to take stock of what our connection to the Churban is, and what sort of mourning we actually observe on this saddest and most somber day of the year.
Chazal say that Tisha B’Av should ideally be observed for two days, but instituting it as such would be a גזירה שאין רוב הציבור יכולים לעמוד בה. But I am wondering if this is truly something that still applies today. Today, Tisha B’Av for many people means watching specialized videos and programs created for this day. In fact, there are so many of them, nobody could possibly get through all of them in a single day. As such, maybe Tisha B’Av should be for two days? Clearly we can handle it – we have all the entertainment needed to power through a second day.
I know that many of you are likely reading this with scorn. ‘We need those videos and programs to connect with the Churban and to feel sad about it!’ is likely what you’re thinking. You may be right, but isn’t that troubling? The only way we can connect with the pain of the Churban and the tzaros that have befallen us and our Jewish brethren over our thousands of years in Galus is by watching a video that blurs the lines between entertainment/educational/inspiring? Does that not weight heavily on your heart?
I am not ch”v attacking anyone for watching these videos and programs, and I am certainly not attacking those who create them. I think, in sum, the videos and programs provide a necessary service for us. What troubles me is that such things are necessary in the first place.
We have become comfortable in Galus. It’s an undeniable fact. How can we say we truly want the Geulah when we don’t seem to understand what the Galus is?
If you can, join me this Tisha B’Av in reflecting on what the Churban was and how it is still so extremely relevant to our lives. Forget the videos, forget the programs, forget the inspiration for just a moment. Sit and think, absorb what klal yisroel as a whole is facing, and has faced, in exile. If we can connect with that, Tisha B’Av will be meaningful. If not, it won’t be – no matter how many videos you watch.
Troubled in Far Rockaway
I won’t comment on whether we need less Tisha B’av entertainment, but I will mention something we do need less of: musser from people who wish to remain anonymous.
It seems that the media played a role in תשעה באב in previous generations. It is a custom to read Josephus and יוסיפון.
@Meno Aren’t you doing exactly the same thing?
This connects with the the Coffee Room debate : “Should Tish’a Be’Av be a movie day”
I would suggest the opposite of what “Troubled in Far Rockaway” is suggesting. Keep the 9th as a day of mourning as it should be: no gatherings, lectures, videos etc., and move the programs to the 8th or the 10th.
Let’s hope that the 9th soon becomes a Yomtov.
Instead of focusing on the Churban, let’s instead focus on learning about the Geulah and Moshiach so that we leave tisha bav with a renewed energy to keep doing the things that will make it happen!
As soon as we all do our sincere hishtadlus together as one loving nation and show Hashem the pain and mourning for the Bais hamikdosh WHOLEHEARTEDLY and accept Hashems wake up call for serious Teshuva and Achdus together as one loving then Hashem can send Mashiach already bkarov and have no reason for us to remain in golus.
But let’s be honest with ourselves. We’re not doing our hishtadlus together and are so happy in today’s generation of technology and gashmius running after every desire and pleasure (that it’s sad) that we are not deserving of the rebuilding of the Bais hamikdosh
May we all finally stop living in denial and wake up and FACE REALITY to Hashem’s serious wake up call for Teshuva and Achdus together like we did in the story of Purim and our lives were saved because of it.
Ohrchadash,
You know that is אסור right?
No doubt it is an ays tzara l’yaakov. Do we not see what is going on in Eretz Yisrael? Do we not see what is going on in America? Yet, it is unsettling that many continue to live their lives as if nothing is happening. Perhaps the opposite of sinas chinam is not ahavas chinam but areivus. Let us take some time this T’sha B’Av and think about that which is happening to Am Yisrael and Eretz Yisrael.
We grew up hyperfocused on the cause of the churban is sinas chinam. But the chachamim taught us that there were other reasons as well.
Let us daven a za’aka to Hashem for rachamim and the geula ha’amitis v’hashleima b’rachamim b’karov.
RE: videos – we live in a generation which needs multi-media to be engaged. If you are one which can be inspired by tefillos, megillas eicha etc. consider yourself very fortunate. But, I would say that we should not look for others to inspire our families. WE need to engage our children and create an atmosphere for ourselves and our families; that they feel that we are mitzta’er.
I would like to hastily clarify what @ohrchadash1 meant. While focusing on the Geula is an immensely important pursuit, it should not be the focus of Tish’a b’Av itself. As the Poskim of our holy nation famously rule, the ninth day of Av is a time for mourning. Here is an exceedingly clear excerpt from the Kitzur Shulchan Aruch:
,וְלָכֵן אָסוּר בְּתִשְׁעָה בְּאָב לִלְמֹד תּוֹרָה, כִּי אִם בִּדְבָרִים שֶׁמַּעֲצִיבִים אֶת לִבּוֹ…”
“…Therefore, it is forbidden to study Torah on Tish’a b’Av, except for subjects that sadden the heart,
“.כְּגוֹן בְּסֵפֶר יִרְמִיָּה בַּדְּבָרִים הָרָעִים שֶׁבּוֹ, וּפְסוּקֵי נֶחָמָה שֶׁבּוֹ יְדַלֵּג
such as the chapters of the book of Jeremiah, regarding the ominous events he prophesied, omitting the verses of consolation.”
(Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 124:5)