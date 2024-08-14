Biden Reportedly Furious At Obama And Other Top Democrats Who Pushed Him Out of 2024 Race

President Joe Biden is reportedly harboring bitterness toward key Democratic leaders who played a role in his exit from the 2024 presidential race, despite plans for a grand sendoff at the Democratic National Convention. According to a report by Politico, Biden is particularly frustrated with former President Barack Obama and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he believes were instrumental in forcing him to step down.

Biden is said to be upset that Obama, rather than addressing him directly, influenced the decision behind the scenes. Additionally, Biden feels betrayed by Pelosi, whom he reportedly views as “ruthless” in her actions to push him out, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also involved.

Despite the internal discord, the Democratic Party is planning a major sendoff for Biden at the DNC, where he will be honored as an elder statesman.

In a statement following Biden’s withdrawal in July, Pelosi praised his legacy, saying, “President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values, and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.”

The DNC’s schedule reveals that Biden will deliver his farewell address on Monday night, followed by speeches from Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton throughout the week. Vice President Kamala Harris will conclude the event on Thursday, marking the official transition.

When asked about the possibility of repairing her relationship with Biden, Pelosi emphasized her family’s long-standing affection for him, stating, “In our family, we have three generations of love for Joe Biden. But the most important thing we have to do is to win the election, just to sustain his legacy.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)