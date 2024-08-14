UMAN: New Ukrainian E-Visa Rule Could Throw Rosh Hashana Plans Into Chaos For Tens Of Thousands

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council is moving forward with decisions that may significantly impact the tens of thousands of people who visit the tziyon of Rebbe Nachman in Uman on Rosh Hashanah.

The Ukrainian government has recently initiated changes to the country’s entry policy, particularly for citizens of countries with which Ukraine has a mutual visa-exemption agreement, including Israel. Under the new policy, all non-Ukrainian citizens will be required to obtain electronic approval, akin to a visa, before entering the country. If this policy is implemented in the coming weeks, it could take effect before Rosh Hashanah, affecting not only Israelis but also Jews from other countries planning to visit Uman.

In response to this development, Union Breslev in Uman issued a statement: “We have worked very much for the request of the Ukrainian government, so that this would be delayed until after Rosh Hashanah. We are surprised by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. We will examine [this] and act in order to ensure that it will be possible to reach Uman without trouble or additional financial expenses. In the meantime, there is no change and Israelis do not require electronic visas.”

The Union Breslev in Uman further commented on the broader implications, noting, “We have worked a great deal with the relevant parties in Israel in order to ensure that the start of the electronic visas for Ukrainian citizens arriving in Israel will also be delayed until after Rosh Hashanah. Everything has been agreed-upon already—we are very surprised to hear that the Ukrainians have come with a decision which will affect those arriving in Uman.”

