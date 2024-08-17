Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
2 IDF Soldiers Injured In Drone Attack, Hezbollah Fires 55 Missiles At Northern Israel


The Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon launched 55 missiles, rockets and drones at the Ayelet HaShachar area in northern Israel on Shabbos morning.

B’Chasdei Hashem no one was injured in the barrage but at least ten fires were ignited in open areas.

Earlier on Shabbos morning, two IDF soldiers were injured, one moderately and one lightly, in a drone attack near the yishuv of Misgav Am in northern Israel.

Hezbollah later claimed responsiblity for the attack, saying that it fired two explosive drones at a military base.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



