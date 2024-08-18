Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Harris Campaign Reserves $370 Million In Ads After Labor Day, Including Battleground State Push


Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day.

In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It also includes more than $200 million in digital reservations on platforms such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube.

That does not include spending on ads on social media or search services.

Former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign has only reserved advertising time after Labor Day in two states, the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

Quentin Fulks and Rob Flaherty, deputy campaign manager for the Democratic candidates, said in their memo that the television ads they were reserving included spots around high-viewership moments such as major sporting events and season premieres.

It also included daytime reservations on Fox News Channel, where the campaign believes they can reach an audience of conservative-leaning independents who had supported former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley over Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

Ad reservations can allow candidates and campaigns to lock in rates before they go up as dates come closer.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Sane People Are Done With Insane Catskills Driving. This Is What I’ll Do To Fix It

Security Footage Shows Israelis Setting Fire To Home And Vehicle In Palestinian Village, Suspect Released

New Poll Finds Trump Leading Harris By 1 Point, But JD Vance With Awful Favorability Numbers

SEE IT: Hezbollah Unveils Underground Missile Facility In Propaganda Video

Israeli Security Officials Warn Ministers Of Possible Iranian And Hezbollah Assassination Plots

Hezbollah Likely to Hold Off on Retaliation Against Israel Amid Qatar Hostage Deal Talks

Trump Says He’s ‘Entitled To Personal Attacks’ As He Hammers Harris On Inflation With Grocery Props

HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: 2 Jews Killed When Their Vehicle Rolls Down Embankment In Mountaindale, Bursts Into Flames

The IDF’s Concern About Chareidim During Bein HaZemanim

Leftists Protested Outside Shas MK’s Home – It Ended On A Surprising Note

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network