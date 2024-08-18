MORE GAMES: Harris-Affiliated X Accounts Spread Outright Lies About Trump Rally Size [VIDEO]

X accounts affiliated with Vice President Kamala Harris have come under fire for sharing misleading footage of a rally held by former President Donald Trump in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

One such account, “Kamala’s Wins,” posted video clips purporting to show the event, but it has since been revealed that the footage was taken well before the rally began. The posts were presented as if they were live coverage, despite significant discrepancies with actual live footage showing a much larger crowd.

The incident comes on the heels of the Harris campaign itself facing backlash over ads it places on Google that alter real headlines to feign positive coverage about the vice president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)