Congress: Columbia University Surrendered To Radicals, Goes Light On Violent Anti-Israel Student Protestors

Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) released information today showcasing Columbia University’s failure to discipline students who engaged in extreme conduct violations, including breaking into, and occupying, Hamilton Hall and participating in antisemitic encampments that made the University a hostile environment for Jewish students.
Despite Columbia previously promising that the students who occupied Hamilton Hall would “face expulsion,” the vast majority remain in good standing.
Chairwoman Foxx said: “The failure of Columbia’s invertebrate administration to hold accountable students who violate university rules and break the law is disgraceful and unacceptable. More than three months after the criminal takeover of Hamilton Hall, the vast majority of the student perpetrators remain in good standing. By allowing its own disciplinary process to be thwarted by radical students and faculty, Columbia has waved the white flag in surrender while offering up a get-out-of-jail-free card to those who participated in these unlawful actions. Breaking into campus buildings or creating antisemitic hostile environments like the encampment should never be given a single degree of latitude—the university’s willingness to do just that is reprehensible.”
- Of the 22 students arrested inside Hamilton Hall on April 30th, 18 are in good standing, with only three on interim suspensions, and one on probation. Columbia had previously said the students occupying Hamilton Hall would “face expulsion.”
- Twenty-seven Columbia students arrested by the NYPD on May 1 at various off campus locations outside of Hamilton Hall had their cases closed due to “insufficient evidence” despite their arrests.
- On April 29th, 35 students were placed on interim suspensions for failing to leave the encampment. The University then determined it couldn’t substantiate their participation and lifted the suspensions and dismissed the charges for 29 of the students. Thirty-one of the 35 students are currently in good standing. Two others are on interim suspensions from previous incidents, one who was previously on disciplinary probation is now suspended, and one is on disciplinary probation.
- Of the 40 students arrested by NYPD on April 18th for participating in the encampment, 18 were restored to good standing through “alternative resolution” but are on conditional probation, 21 are in good standing pending a hearing, and one is on disciplinary probation from a prior incident.
- Of the 32 students who participated in the alumni reunion weekend encampment on the weekend of May 31st, all remain in good standing. Three of the students are on conditional disciplinary probation from a prior hearing, but nevertheless remain in good standing more than two months after the incident.