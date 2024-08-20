Congress: Columbia University Surrendered To Radicals, Goes Light On Violent Anti-Israel Student Protestors

Education and the Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) released information today showcasing Columbia University’s failure to discipline students who engaged in extreme conduct violations, including breaking into, and occupying, Hamilton Hall and participating in antisemitic encampments that made the University a hostile environment for Jewish students.

Despite Columbia previously promising that the students who occupied Hamilton Hall would “face expulsion,” the vast majority remain in good standing.

Chairwoman Foxx said: “The failure of Columbia’s invertebrate administration to hold accountable students who violate university rules and break the law is disgraceful and unacceptable. More than three months after the criminal takeover of Hamilton Hall, the vast majority of the student perpetrators remain in good standing. By allowing its own disciplinary process to be thwarted by radical students and faculty, Columbia has waved the white flag in surrender while offering up a get-out-of-jail-free card to those who participated in these unlawful actions. Breaking into campus buildings or creating antisemitic hostile environments like the encampment should never be given a single degree of latitude—the university’s willingness to do just that is reprehensible.”