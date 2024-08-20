Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict


According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar has expressed doubts about the latest round of hostage-ceasefire negotiations, believing they are merely a “bluff” to give Israel more time to continue its military offensive against the Gaza-based terrorist group.

Arab mediators, cited in the report, say Sinwar aims to increase pressure on Israel by escalating the conflict beyond Gaza’s borders, including launching attacks from the West Bank.

This comes as Hebrew media outlets have identified the perpetrator of a recent attempted suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, claimed by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as a Palestinian from the West Bank.

