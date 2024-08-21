JD Vance: Kamala Harris Will “Walk Us Right Into A Nuclear War” [VIDEO]

At a campaign rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, Senator JD Vance took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of weak foreign policy and arguing that she will lead America “into a nuclear war” if given the chance. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in Asheboro, Vance framed Harris as a key reason for the current global instability.

“Under Kamala Harris, Putin invaded Ukraine. But under Donald Trump, Putin didn’t do a… thing. And that’s because of strong leadership,” Vance said. He argued that respect for Trump’s leadership kept potential conflicts at bay and allowed the U.S. to focus on its own issues, particularly border security. “That is the Donald Trump principle,” Vance added. “And that’s what we’re going to bring back to the White House.”

Vance also dismissed the idea that Trump was a nuclear threat, instead positioning him as a president who preserved peace through diplomacy. He praised Trump’s historic diplomatic efforts with North Korea, recalling the former president’s 2019 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Vance highlighted Trump’s approach, which combined humor and boldness. “You remember when he went to North Korea… he brings the media in and he says, all right, everybody take some photos of us, make us look nice and make us look skinny. And Kim Jong Un sat up like that,” Vance recounted. “It means something to have a president who’s not afraid to go into hostile territories, tell a few jokes, and actually engage in diplomacy.”

Vance accused Democrats of falsely portraying Trump as a nuclear threat while asserting that Trump was the one who “prevented nuclear war.” He then warned that Harris could do the opposite. “If we’re not careful, Kamala Harris is going to walk us right into nuclear war,” he claimed. “We got to kick her out and not give her a promotion to the president of the United States.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)