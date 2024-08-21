MAZEL TOV! Camp Simcha Camper Finishes Shas For Third Time [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Yosef Hersh Berzesky, a former Camp Simcha camper and now a dedicated staff member, has just completed Shaas for the third time. Despite facing significant medical challenges, Yosef Hersh embodies the spirit of living b’simcha, drawing strength from his summers at Camp Simcha.

Each year, he finds immense joy in celebrating his Siyum with the campers, a moment filled with food, dancing, and shared happiness.

Yosef Hersh is determined to continue this tradition, aiming to complete Shaas again next year—and for many years to come.

